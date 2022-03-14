OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Insider Sells £265,681.29 in Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) insider Arvind Gupta sold 3,795,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £265,681.29 ($348,114.90).

Shares of OPG stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.48. The stock has a market cap of £25.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.91. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

