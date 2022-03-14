OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.19. 71,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 372,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.