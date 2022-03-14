Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invacare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 290,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.