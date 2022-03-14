OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will report $14.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $82.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $129.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $666.92 million, a P/E ratio of 417.82 and a beta of 0.77.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.