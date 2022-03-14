Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Otonomy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTIC stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Otonomy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

