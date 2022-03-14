Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $7.11. 57,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.