Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $199,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

