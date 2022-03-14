Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $199,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
