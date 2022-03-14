PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,063,869.14 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94.
- On Monday, January 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12.
NYSE:PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
