PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,063,869.14 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94.

On Monday, January 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12.

NYSE:PD opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.