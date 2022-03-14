Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Up 4.4%

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 37.17 and last traded at 37.17. Approximately 933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 115,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at 35.61.

The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paramount Global Class A common’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

