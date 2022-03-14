Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Paramount Group (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.