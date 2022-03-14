PARSIQ Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and $1.12 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00280796 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003734 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.01189304 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003383 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.