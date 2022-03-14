Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s (NASDAQ:KTTA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 14th

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Pasithea Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KTTA opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

