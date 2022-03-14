Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.11 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

STZ opened at $212.39 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

