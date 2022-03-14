Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 170 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

WHR stock opened at $185.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.