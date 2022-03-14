Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 259.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.08. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

