Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,171 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 416.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

