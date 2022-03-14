Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6,776 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $266.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.