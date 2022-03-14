PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

