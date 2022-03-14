PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 365,229 shares.The stock last traded at $7.59 and had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

