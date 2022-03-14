Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGRF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $13.14 on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

