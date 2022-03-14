PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.