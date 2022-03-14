Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head to Head Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peraso
|$6.80 million
|2.74
|-$3.78 million
|($0.95)
|-2.25
|United Microelectronics
|$7.70 billion
|2.90
|$2.02 billion
|$0.83
|10.83
Institutional & Insider Ownership
3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peraso and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peraso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Microelectronics
|1
|2
|4
|1
|2.63
United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 18.80%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Peraso.
Profitability
This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peraso
|-97.76%
|-39.84%
|-33.44%
|United Microelectronics
|26.21%
|22.42%
|13.46%
Volatility and Risk
Peraso has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
United Microelectronics beats Peraso on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.