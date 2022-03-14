Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head to Head Survey

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million 2.74 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.25 United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.90 $2.02 billion $0.83 10.83

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peraso and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 2 4 1 2.63

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 18.80%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Peraso.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% United Microelectronics 26.21% 22.42% 13.46%

Volatility and Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Peraso on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

