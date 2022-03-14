Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29.
In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
