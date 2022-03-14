Performant Financial (PFMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

In other news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 647.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 188,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

