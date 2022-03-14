Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the February 13th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,044.1 days.

Pexip Holding ASA stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

