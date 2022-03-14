Phantasma Energy Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $58,225.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.77 or 0.06626816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.96 or 0.99848518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00041181 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

