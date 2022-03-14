Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

NYSE PM opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.