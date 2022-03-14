Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,340,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBAX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.76.
Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.
