Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 804 ($10.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

PHNX has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.23).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 634.40 ($8.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 653.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.68. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.81.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,515.99). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,229.04).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

