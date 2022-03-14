Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

