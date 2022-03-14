Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $276.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.59.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $246.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

