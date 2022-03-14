Piper Sandler Raises Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $37.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.