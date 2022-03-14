Piper Sandler Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

