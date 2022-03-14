Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 73.7% in February

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,977. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

