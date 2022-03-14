Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $81.65. 49,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

