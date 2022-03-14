Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.
Shares of PLNT traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $81.65. 49,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
