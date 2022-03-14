POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 8.3% Higher

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.23. 13,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 269,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.