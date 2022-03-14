Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. cut Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$23.97 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$22.66 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.22 million and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

