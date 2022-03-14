Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $23.11 on Friday. Portillos has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

