Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 3903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Poshmark by 139.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 119.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.