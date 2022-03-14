Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

