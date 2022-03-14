Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $190,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,250,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 94,144 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

