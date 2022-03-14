Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $336,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.