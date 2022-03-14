Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the February 13th total of 848,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTS. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

