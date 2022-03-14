Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Lowered to C$140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.89.

PRBZF opened at $82.33 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

