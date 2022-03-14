Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.97

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.32. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 300 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
