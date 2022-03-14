Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 526,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

NASDAQ PROC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,677. Procaps Group S.A has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PROC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Procaps Group S.A

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

