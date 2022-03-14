Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,486,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 299,978 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

