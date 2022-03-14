Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $174.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average is $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.