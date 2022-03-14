Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,868,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.