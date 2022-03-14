Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.53. 222,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,960. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

