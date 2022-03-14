Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 791 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.69.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.54. 52,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.30 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

